WWDC 2022: Apple announces new features to upcoming macOS Ventura; check details here

Taking the Mac experience to a new level, Apple has introduced many new user-focused features to the upcoming macOS Ventura in this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Right from the Stage Manager that gives Mac users a new way to stay focused on the task in front of them while seamlessly switching between apps and windows, new features for Mail and Messages, the new OS will add in new productivity tools and new continuity features.

“macOS Ventura includes powerful features and new innovations that help make the Mac experience even better. New tools like Stage Manager make focusing on tasks and moving between apps and windows easier and faster than ever, and Continuity Camera brings new videoconferencing features to any Mac, including Desk View, Studio Light, and more,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

“With helpful new features in Messages, state-of-the-art search technologies in Mail, and an updated design for Spotlight, Ventura has so much to offer and enriches many of the ways customers use their Macs," he added.

Stage Manager

Apple has introduced a new way to work across apps and windows. The Stage Manager feature automatically organizes open apps and windows helping concentrate on their work and still see everything in a single glance. The current window users are working in is displayed prominently in the centre, and other open windows appear on the left-hand side so they can quickly and easily switch between tasks. Users can also group windows when working on specific tasks or projects that require different apps.

Continuity Camera

With the new Continuity Camera, Mac customers will be able to use their iPhone as a webcam. Using Continuity, Mac will be able to automatically recognize and use the camera on iPhone when it is nearby — without the need to wake or select it — and iPhone can even connect to Mac wirelessly. Continuity Camera brings innovative features to all Mac computers including Center Stage, Portrait mode, and the new Studio Light — an effect that illuminates a user’s face while dimming the background. Handoff is now available for FaceTime, allowing users to start a FaceTime call on one Apple device and seamlessly transfer it to another Apple device nearby.

Safari

With macOS Ventura, Apple is adding a new way for users to browse together on Safari. Shared Tab allows groups, friends, family, and colleagues to can share sites in Safari and see what tabs others are looking at live. Users can also build a list of bookmarks on a shared Start Page. Plus, browsing in Safari will be safer with passkeys, next-generation credentials that are more secure, easy to use, and designed to replace passwords. ]

Overhauled Mail

Apple says Mail will now use state-of-the-art techniques to deliver more relevant, accurate, and complete results. Users can quickly find what they are looking for as soon as they click into search, including recent emails, contacts, documents, photos, and more, all before they even start typing. They can also schedule emails and even cancel a delivery after hitting send.

Spotlight

This includes an updated design that makes navigation easier, new features that provide a more consistent experience across Apple devices, and Quick Look for quickly previewing files. Users will be able to find images in their photo library, across the system, and on the web.

The developer beta of macOS Ventura will be available to Apple Developer Program members starting today. A public beta will be available to Mac users next month, and the final release will available for download only towards the end of the year.