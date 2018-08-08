Xiaomi launches Mi A2 in India at Rs 16,999; specifications, offers, availability

Xiaomi has finally taken the wraps off Mi A2, its second generation Android One device. After a successful run with the Mi A1, the new device is expected to perform better considering the price to performance ratio. The Mi A2 will be sold exclusively via Amazon India's website and Xiaomi's own online platform.

Xiaomi has priced the Android One smartphone competitively at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. The company has promised to get the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant later this year. The device has been launched in four colours Black, Lake Blue, Rose Gold and Gold. The pre-orders for the device will begin at 12pm on Thursday and the device will go on sale from August 14, 12pm.

The company is offering Rs 2200 instant cashback and up to 4.5 TB free data from Reliance Jio. Apart from this, a premium soft case will come bundled with the Mi A2.

Here are the key points to consider before purchasing Xiaomi Mi A2:

Design

The design is identical to the Xiaomi Mi 6X that only showed up in China. Mi A2 is unmistakably Xiaomi when it comes to external looks. The back gets metal treatment with antenna lines pushed to the edges. The camera is stacked vertically with a slightly protruding protective ring.

Overall, the design looks up to date but lacks the futuristic notch design that comes with its cheaper sibling Mi A2 Lite. However, Xiaomi has still placed a display with 18:9 aspect ratio which gives a considerable screen real estate to play with.

Processor

Mi A2 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 coupled with Adreno 512 GPU, making it the only smartphone with this chip under Rs 20,000. The closest, in terms of processing power, is Honor Play which comes with Huawei's flagship Kirin 970 but is priced higher at Rs 19,999.

The octa-core processor comes with four 2.2 GHz Kryo 260 cores and four 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 cores. The 660 chip is the flagship chipset in Qualcomm's Snapdragon 600-series. The newly launched Snapdragon 710 sits above Snapdragon 660.

Camera

One of the strongest points of the Mi A2 is its camera setup, both in the front and rear. The Mi A2 comes with a dual camera setup on the rear with one 12 megapixel sensor and another 20 megapixel sensor. Both sensors come with a relatively wide aperture of f/1.75. This can make it a great buy for option for low-light photography in this price segment. The front camera also comes with a 20 megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Both sensors use a technology called pixel binning which helps with sharper low-light images.

Xiaomi is betting big on Mi A2's camera and the sample pictures displayed by the company during the launch event seem promising. The company out rightly claims to have the best-in-class camera setup in the segment.

Features

Being an Android One device, Xiaomi Mi A2 will get all the latest and greatest updates shortly after Google launches them. As far as the Android One programme goes, Xiaomi Mi A2 will get regular updates for the next two years and will receive security patches for the next three years.

With the Android Pie being officially unveiled, the company has announced that Mi A2 will be one of the first devices to receive Google's latest update.