When can you expect Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5? Price, availability, specifications leaked

All those delaying the purchase of a new smartphone to wait for the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 have both good and bad news. Earlier, there were few reports suggesting that the Chinese company will be skipping the release altogether. However, a new report from the Chinese website MyDrivers suggests that the device is already undergoing tests internally.

Despite the testing, the launch of the device expected to get delayed substantially. One of the reasons that is being speculated is the chipset of the device. Qualcomm hasn't launched the chipset that is supposed to be featured on the Redmi Note 5.

The bad news will be that the device will not be available anytime before the second quarter of this year. The same report claims that the device will start selling in the second quarter. The Indian buyer might have to wait even longer considering convention with Xioami launches. Another piece of information that can be crucial to a prospect buyer is price. The Redmi Note 5 might come with a steeper price compared to the outgoing model, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. The base variant can be priced around Rs 15,000 in India.

The buyer will get the worth of the extra money spent in the form of a bezel-less display and dual camera lens. On the screen front, the Redmi Note 5 will come with a 5.99 inch screen that will feature Full HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The device is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 which hasn't been launched yet and is the possible reason behind the delay in launch. The processor will be a slightly under-clocked version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636.

The processor of the device is expected to be assisted by 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The Redmi Note 5 will operate on Xiaomi's MIUI 9 but will be based on Android 7.1.2.

On the camera front, the rumours suggest a dual camera setup with one of the modules housing a 12Megapixel sensor. A 4000mAH battery will power the device. These specifications are still based on rumours and the reader should take it with a grain of salt.