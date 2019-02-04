Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to launch soon in India; check out features, price

Looks like Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 could hit the Indian shores sooner than expected. Earlier, there were rumours that the new Redmi Note 7 could launch in India on February 12 but that turned out to be false. The Xiaomi fans in India are waiting with bated breath for the phone to launch as it has the 48 megapixel camera and could be priced at Rs 10,000. The successor to Xiaomi's popular Redmi Note 6 series, Redmi Note 7 will be the first smartphone to launch in India under the new 'Redmi by Xiaomi' sub-brand.

Also Read: Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus prices slashed on Flipkart, now available with Rs 1000 off

As far as the hardware is concerned, the Redmi Note 7 comes with a dual-SIM (Nano) slots and is seen to sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is driven by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage is at 32GB and 64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot. It measures at 159.21x75.21x8.1mm, and weighs 186 grams.

In China, the starting price of Redmi Note 7 was CNY 999 or approximately Rs 10,300 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. For the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option the phone was priced at CNY 1,199 or Rs 12,400 approximately. There is a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option priced at CNY 1,399 or Rs 14,500.

Talking about the phone's optics, the biggest USP of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is its dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megpapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera with several AI features like face unlock, smart beauty etc.

As far as connectivity is concerned, Redmi Note 7 includes USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac. Redmi Note 7 also gets a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support.

The new Redmi phone had earlier scored 1,462 in single-core test, and 4,556 in multi-core test on Geekbench listing.

Also read: WhatsApp update for old, new iPhones: Now, messages can be kept private using Face, Touch IDs

Also Read: New WhatsApp beta update for Android allows users to download single sticker