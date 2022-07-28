Xplore Lifestyle partners with CardiacSense, launches medical-grade smartwatch

Xplore Lifestyle, a Pune-based patient monitoring solution provider has launched a medical-grade smartwatch for continuous monitoring of cardiac health. Claiming to be the world’s first medical grade continuous monitoring device in the form of a watch, this watch has been developed in partnership with Israeli company CardiacSense.

This medical device is capable of differentiating between a Normal Heart Rhythm from an Abnormal/Irregular Heart Rhythm ( Arrhythmia ), especially Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). Manufactured in Israel, it is priced at Rs 1 lakh plus taxes, and will be available for consumers in the first phase from September this year.

Xplore also plans to launch Hospital Solutions towards the end of November 2022. With the launch of CardiacSense, the company aims to make people aware of the silent and life-threatening nature of some arrhythmias including Atrial Fibrillation and other chronic illnesses.

“This is a clinically proven and approved medical device with EU MDR and CE 2797 certifications. It has even surpassed all US FDA set thresholds on all parameters during trials exhibiting 0.6% False Detection Rate (FDR) as against US FDA-mandated threshold of 2% and with an accuracy of over 99%,” says Pankaj Balwani, the founder & CEO of Xplore Lifestyle told Business Today. Already armed with a CE certification under European Union’s Medical Device Regulation (MDR), the product is in the advanced stages of being approved by the US FDA too.

Balwani further explained that built with cutting-edge Israeli biosensing technologies, its patented opto-mechanical sensors when combined with the proprietary PPG, ECG and artifact sensing technology and advanced algorithms, the watch can detect and read heart activity beat-by-beat. As a result, it can detect fatal Arrhythmia like AFib, and notify doctors and family members of patients instantly. It can also be used for patients suffering from chronic conditions such as BP (hypertension), Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) and other cardiac conditions. The watch also can measure breath-by-breath respiratory rate and can track conditions such as COPD and Sleep Apnea.



Patients with chronic conditions such as High Blood Pressure (hypertension), Chronic Heart Failure (CHF), COPD and Sleep Apnea can also be monitored continuously. Doctors can remotely initiate an ECG test for patients from their clinic and see ECG results in real time making diagnosis possible remotely.

“Patients with irregular heart rhythms (Arrhythmia) in most cases don’t realize that they may be suffering from some of the life-threatening abnormal heart rhythms. With Atrial Fibrillation being the most serious of arrhythmias (irregular heartbeat) responsible for approximately 70% of ischemic strokes, CardiacSense can detect Atrial Fibrillation with over 99% accuracy. With CardiacSense, patients and their doctors will get alerts for life-threatening events. Also, doctors can look through saved recordings on the Mobile App and cloud for all vital signs of patients, and will be able to assess what had happened with the patient during a cardiac event. This 24/7 continuous monitoring capability gives very useful information in the hands of doctors who can diagnose and quickly start the right treatment for such patients,” Balwani added.