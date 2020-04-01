Vivo S6 launches today in China; specifications, prices

The Vivo S6 has been officially launched in China and the 5G support sets it apart from most smartphones. It comes with a waterdrop notch display along with a 4,500 mAh battery and a quad-core setup.

Specifications:

The Vivo S6 runs on FunTouch OS 10 based on Android 10 and is powered by a 2.26 GHz Samsung Exynos 980 octa-core processor. The phone packs an 8 GB RAM and supports up to 256 GB of internal storage.

The screen is a 6.44 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 408PPI pixel density.

The quad-camera has a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a macro camera and a depth sensor, both of 2-megapixel resolution. The main camera has an f/1.79 aperture, the ultra-wide camera has an f/2.2 aperture and both the macro and the depth sensor are of f/2.4 aperture. The front waterdrop notch holds the 32MP, f/2.08 aperture selfie camera.

The camera can shoot at 4K and has several other features like night mode, panorama, short video mode, professional mode, slow motion, time-lapse photography etc.

The dual-SIM Vivo S6 is powered by a 4,5000 mAh battery and comes with an 18W fast charger. For connectivity, the phone has 5G support along with a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port and Bluetooth v5.1.

The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports face unlock.

The phone's dimensions are 161.16 x 74.66 x 8.68 mm and it weighs about 181 grams.

A few extra features like CPU Turbo, AI Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turbo, Game Turbo, and ART++ Turbo are incorporated in the phone as well.

The Vivo S6 in China costs CNY 2,698 (around Rs. 28,700) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and CNY 2,998 (around Rs.31,900) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The phone will go on sale in China from April 3.

It is available in Swan Lake, Danube, and Jazz Black colour schemes.

