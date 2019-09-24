Vivo U10 set to launch in India at 12pm today: How to livestream, expected price and specifications

The Chinese phone major Vivo is all set to launch Vivo U10 at 12:00pm in India today. The launch event for the new mid-range device from Vivo will take place in New Delh and will be live streamed on company's official YouTube channel. The phone is going to be an Amazon exclusive and can also be bought from Vivo's online store. The USP of the new Vivo U10 is its 5,000 mAh battery pack coupled with 18W fast charging support.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Vivo U10 is expected to come with a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and expandable storage of up to 256GB. The internal storage of the phone can be expanded using a microSD card to 256GB. The phone will be powered by the latest Android 9 Pie OS based on FunTouch OS 9 - similar to most of the recently launched Vivo phones and will have dedicated Ultra game mode.

For optics, Vivo U10 comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 13-MP main sensor, 8-MP secondary lens with a super-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-MP tertiary sensor to for portrait and bokeh modes. The camera will also come with AI features that will allow the users to enhance the photos.

Vivo U10 is a budget smartphone and will be cheaper than Vivo Z and S-series smartphones. As for the pricing, the new Vivo U10 will be priced competitively at around Rs 12,000.

