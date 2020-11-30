Vivo V20 Pro 5G launching in India tomorrow; here's all you need to know

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is launching its latest 5G phone, V20 Pro 5G in India tomorrow. Vivo V20 Pro 5G, one of the slimmest 5G smartphones, is likely to be the next iteration of V20 from the company after the Vivo V20 and the Vivo V20 SE.

Vivo's latest smartphone will be launched online and the event will be live-streamed on the company's official social media and YouTube Channel.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G is expected to cost Rs 29,990 in the country, making the device Vivo's cheapest 5G smartphone in the country. The smartphone will be available in a sole 8GB variant.

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G will be available online on Amazon along with the company's authorised retail outlets across the country. The smartphone is likely to come in three different colours options - Moonlight Sonata, Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz.

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G is also likely to come with a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support.

The smartphone is expected to come with a wider-notch at the front, housing dual selfie cameras - a 44MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

In terms of rear cameras, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G is expected to have three cameras - a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G will get its processing power from a Snapdragon 765G SoC along with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device's storage can also be expanded via a microSD.

A 4,000mAh lithium-ion battery with 33W fast charging will power the Vivo V20 Pro 5G. The Vivo V20 Pro 5G will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G will have features like dual SIM support and will be running on Android 10 with FunTouch OS 11.