Xiaomi India launches Mi Notebook series; check features, colors, price

Chinese phone manufacturer Xiaomi, on Thursday, entered the laptop category with their Mi Notebook series including the new Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition. Powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors, the Mi Notebook series comprises high-end thin and light laptops. Mi Notebook series will go on sale across platforms on June 17, 2020.

On the launch event, Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi, and Managing Director, Xiaomi India said, "We are excited to launch the series as Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition makes its global debut in India. With Mi Notebooks, we are confident that Indian consumers will love the harmonious balance of best in class technology, experience and design on Mi Notebooks".

Mi Notebook design:

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition weighs only 1.35 kg. The NoteBook is built from A5052, an aluminum and magnesium alloy coated through a process of anodised sandblasting for a superior finish. The Mi Notebook Horizon Edition features a 'Horizon Display', which is a 14-inch display in the footprint of a 13.3-inch form factor with 91 per cent Screen to Body Ratio. It has a 16:9 Full HD display and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. Xiaomi claims that the Notebook has an anti-glare coating to avoid reflections and reduce strain in eyes.

Mi Notebook specifications:

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. The processor ensures performance clocked between 1.8 GHz - 4.9 GHz. Additionally, it is among the first few devices to debut with the NVIDIA MX350 GPU in the country, which comes with 2GB of Video RAM allowing users to smoothly edit photos/videos or play games.

The Mi Notebook is also equipped with 8 GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666 MHz ensuring smoother performance. With 512 GB M.2 PCIE Gen 3x4 NVMe SSD, the Mi NoteBook offers a data transmission rate of up to 3GB per second. T

"The combination of the Intel Core i7-10510U CPU and the MX 350 GPU with blazing fast SSD and RAM delivers increased productivity, intelligent performance and stunning entertainment," Xiaomi India sated.

Mi Notebook battery:

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition offers a 46 Wh battery that delivers a backup of up to 10 hours. It comes with a 65 W fast charger that runs from 0 to 50 per cent charge in just over 30 minutes.

Mi Notebook colors:

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition will be available in Mercury Grey colour, while Mi Notebook 14 will be available in Silver colour.

Mi Notebook price:

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition will be available at a starting price of Rs 54,999, and Mi Notebook 14 will be available at a starting price of Rs 41,999. One can buy the Notebooks on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in, and offline retail partners.