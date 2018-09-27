Xiaomi launches Mi Band 3 with a bigger display and 20-day battery life

The leader in fitness wearables, Xiaomi has announced the launch of its Mi Band 3 in the Indian market. This new band is water resistant, features a bigger display, tracks fitness activity in real time, monitors sleep quality and step count automatically and has a 20-day battery life. Priced at Rs 1,999, the Mi Band 3 will go on sale from September 28.

Mi Band 3 has 85 per cent bigger display in comparison to the Mi Band 2 and features a 0.78-inch OLED touch display with 128 x 80-pixel resolution and supports swiping up, down, left, right and push button for navigation. In all, the band weighs 20 grams (includes 8.5 grams of the capsule) and measures 1.79x4.69x1.2cm. The new band comes with 5 ATM IP rating which makes it water resistant up to 50 meters. The capsule of the Mi Band 3 is removable, allowing users to change the straps, which are available in blue and orange colour.

The Mi Band 3 displays real-time heart rate sensing, daily step count, calorie count, distance and date/time. Xiaomi claims to have used a refined step counting algorithm for better step count. The band can be configured using the Mi Fit app, available for both iOS and Android devices, and when paired with the band, displays full historical data of activity and sleep patterns.

It also provides real-time notifications for app messages, incoming calls, SMS, activity goals, event reminders and time to move alert. It allows rejecting incoming calls and viewing up to three days of the weather forecast. Some other features include stopwatch, find my phone and ideal feature.

Xiaomi has added a 110 mAh battery to the Mi Band, which the company claims can last up to 20 days on a single charge. The band is accompanied with a proprietary charger and comes in a black strap but one can opt for orange or blue straps as well.

Till date, Xiaomi has launched three Mi Bands in India, Mi Band in 2014, Mi Band 2 in 2015 and Mi Band HRX in 2017. Mi Band 2 and Mi Band HRX account for 45.8 per cent market share in India.