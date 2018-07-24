Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite to launch today; watch live stream

Xiaomi will be launching the much-anticipated successor to Mi A1 and then some more. The Chinese company is launching two new smartphones under this series. The Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will be unveiled at an event in Spain at 11:30 GMT. For Indian viewers, the live stream will begin at 2:30 pm IST. Interested viewers can go to Xiaomi's Facebook page or YouTube page to stream the event live. Please find the link to the live stream embedded in this story as well.

Xiaomi's Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite are based on two phones that have already been launched in China. So far, leaks and teasers suggest the Mi A2 has hardware identical to Mi 6X and the Mi A2 Lite will be identical to Redmi 6 Pro. The biggest addition or replacement, however, will be the Android One software. The phones will come with Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box with no MIUI on top.

Android One phones have been promised to receive software updates till two years and three years of security patches. The combination of Xiaomi's hardware and Google's stock software, make both these devices an impressive competitor in the mid-range segment. In India, the Mi A1 will be completing its annual update cycle in September this year and we expect Xiaomi to get both these devices to the Indian shores well before that.

Xiaomi has released a number of teasers and leaks to confirm the operating system and dual-camera setup. Both smartphones will come with dual-lens setup. The Mi A2 Lite will come with a dual-lens unit with one 12megapixel lens and the other 5megapixel unit. The device will also come with gyro-EIS, which has also been indicated in the tweets Xiaomi has released. The front camera comes with a 5megapixel camera module.

The Mi A2 camera will get one 12megapixel unit and another 20megapixel unit. The front camera also comes with a 20megapixel unit.

The Mi A2 will come with a Snapdragon 660 chipset along with variants RAM up to 6GB and storage up to 128GB. The device will come with an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

Unlike, Mi A2, the Mi A2 Lite will come with a notch on top of the device. The smartphone will come with Snapdragon 625 which is proved to be an energy efficient chipset so far. To increase the battery life further Xiaomi will be placing a massive 4000mAh battery on the Mi A2 Lite.

While the Mi A2 will be a delight for camera lovers, the Mi A2 Lite will come with a more modern notch-design and an impressive battery unit.