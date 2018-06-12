Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Plus to launch today; here's what to expect

Xiaomi's Redmi series will be upgraded to the next generation of devices. The company is all set to reveal the Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Plus and Redmi 6A today at an event in China. There have been numerous leaks over the last few months which give us a clear idea of what to expect from the upcoming devices.

The new Redmi phones will come with different features but the most expensive of the three is expected to feature a notch design. This phone will be the first Redmi device to feature a notch. The devices will also get a substantial upgrade in the camera department. Going by the leaked images and TENAA listing of the devices, the Redmi 6 Plus will come with a dual camera setup.

Xiaomi will be launching three new handsets at the event today. The Redmi 6 will be the successor to Redmi 5, Redmi 6 Plus will be successor to the Redmi 6 Plus and the Redmi 6A will be a successor to budget phone Redmi 5A.

While the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Plus will have metal build the Redmi 6A is expected to carry on with the polycarbonate back. In terms of camera as well, Redmi 6A will feature a single-lens setup. Going by the launch schedule of the previous generation devices in India, the Redmi 6A will be the first phone to hit the market.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 might come with a similar processor which is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625. In terms of screen size, the new Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 will be downgraded to a 5.45-inch screen. What this could mean is the phone will have a really compact form factor. The major difference between both these devices will lie in the camera module. While the Redmi 6A comes with a single primary camera, the Redmi 6 is expected to house a dual-lens setup.

The Redmi 6 Plus on the other hand might feature a dual camera module on both front and back. The primary camera might have a setup similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Other than the camera, the device will feature a notch and a screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone will have a bigger screen at 5.84-inch which will come with a FullHD+ resolution.