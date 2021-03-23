Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, Lava Ivory 4G tablets launched in India

Highlights Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, Lava Ivory tablets launched in India.

These are education-focused 4G tablets.

These come with Android 10 support.

Lava has launched three education-focused 4G tablets in India, including Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, and Lava Ivory 4G. These tablets are made available at a starting price of Rs 9499, which scales up to Rs 15,499 for the top variant.

These three tablets are offered in different display sizes while the Lava Magnum XL gets a 10.1-inch display, whereas the Lava Aura and Lava Ivory come in 8-inch and 7-inch display sizes. Of the three, the Lava Magnum XL is the most premium offering from the brand.

All three tablets are currently available at a discounted price on Flipkart.

Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, Lava Ivory specs and features

All three tablets Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, Lava Ivory, have different screen sizes, but they come with the exact resolution and peak brightness which are 1,280x800 pixels and 390 nits, respectively.

The Lava Magnum XL and Lava Aura are powered by quad-core MediaTek SoC's clocked at 2.0GHz, whereas the Lava Ivory gets a 1.3GHz quad-core Mediatek chipset. They all ship with 2GB of RAM, however, the storage is different on these devices is different. While the Lava Magnum and Aura get 32GB of onboard storage, the Lava Ivory gets only 16GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via micro-SD.

Lava Aura

In the camera department, the Lava Aura sports an 8-megapixel camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel shooter on the front. Whereas the Lava Magnum XL and Lava Ivory get a 5-megapixel rear shoot and a 2-megapixel front shooter.

The Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, Lava Ivory ship with Android 10 (stock), for your information, this is not a tweaked version of Android.

All these three tablets are 4G capable. Further, the Lava Magnum XL and Lava Aura come with connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C and more. The Lava Ivory also gets similar connectivity options but with Bluetooth 4.2 and micro-USB.

In terms of battery life, the Lava Magnum XL has a 6,100mAh battery, the Lava Aura has a 5,100mAh battery, and the Lava Ivory has a 4,100mAh battery.

The Lava Magnum XL and Aura are offered in Grey colour, whereas the Ivory is available in a Black colour option.

Also, these tablets are currently available at discounted prices on Flipkart. Lava Magnum XL is priced at Rs. 15,499, but is available at a discounted launch price of Rs. 11,999. Similarly, the Lava Aura is priced at Rs 12,999 but is available for Rs. 9,999. And the Lava Ivory priced at Rs. 9,499 is made available for Rs. 7,399.