Lava ProBuds wireless earbuds to be available at Re 1 on first sale, original price is Rs 2,199

Highlights Lava ProBuds are the brand new TWS earbuds that cost Rs 2,199.

Lava, however, will be offering them for Re 1 in the first sale on June 24.

Lava ProBuds come with a playback time of 25 hours.

Lava, one of the homegrown mobile brands, has announced its foray into the wireless audio business with its first truly wireless earbuds. Called the Lava ProBuds, the TWS earbuds bring the in-ear design with silicone ear tips, which means they are going to be comfortable to wear. Lava said the ProBuds earbuds come with bass drivers, so the music experience is going to be good, as well. But probably what is the most interesting is the Re 1 offer on the Lava ProBuds.

Lava ProBuds will go on sale starting June 24 through Lava's online store, Amazon, and Flipkart, and as an introductory offer, customers can get the new earbuds for just Re 1. The offer is valid until stocks last, which is probably why you will need to be on a strict watch when buying the earbuds at the first sale. Lava ProBuds TWS earbuds cost Rs 2,199. At this price, the new earbuds by Lava go up against the Realme Buds Air Neo, Noise Air Buds, boAt Airdopes 281, and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C. Lava's entry into the personal audio segment brings more competition to an already crowded market. Lava ProBuds are competitive, if not the cheapest, in the market.

The ProBuds follow a very standard design, featuring a stem on both earbuds that have silicone ear tips of different sizes. The earbuds come in a single black colour with a matte finish, which I think will attract customers easily. The looks of the earbuds are good for the price. Lava ProBuds come with an 11.6mm driver inside that the company says can bring out good bass. Powering the earbuds is a MediaTek Airoha chipset, which means that you are less likely to run into performance issues with the Lava ProBuds. This chipset is not only responsible for ensuring a good sound, but it also tries to maintain minimal distortion during voice calls.

Lava ProBuds do not come with active noise cancellation, but the company has tried to offer some level of noise isolation through the in-ear design. Expecting ANC on earphones in the sub-Rs 3,000 price range is quite normal now because companies such as Realme are focusing on "democratising" the feature. Realme's cheapest ANC earbuds cost Rs 3,299, while an upcoming pair of TWS earbuds with ANC is likely to cost even less.

The Lava ProBuds come with a 55mAh battery on each earbud, while the charging case has a 500mAh battery inside. Lava claims that the ProBuds can offer you 25 hours of playback. There is a MicroUSB port. The Lava ProBuds support instant pairing with Google Assistant on Android phones, but there is no app support for the earphones. The Lava ProBuds support gestures, but you cannot configure them because there is no app for that.