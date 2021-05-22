Leaked data of Dominos India users now available on search engine created by hacker

Highlights Popular Pizza brand Dominos have suffered from a data leak yet again.

The leaked data can now be found on the search engine created by hackers.

The data that has been allegedly leaked include phone numbers, email address, payment details and credit card details of users.

Popular Pizza brand Dominos have suffered from a data leak yet again. As per security experts, the data of 18 crore orders is available on the dark web. Earlier in April, a hacker had claimed that he gained access to 13TB worth of Dominos data. The information that he got access to include the details of over 180,00,000 orders which contained phone numbers, email address, payment details and credit card details of users.

Security expert Rajashekhar Rajaria took to Twitter to report that Dominos has been subjected to a data breach yet again. He revealed that the data of 18 crore order have become public as hackers have created a search engine on Dark web. If you are a frequent Dominos buyer, you are most likely to find your personal data there. The information that has been leaked includes the name, email, phone number and even the GPS location of users.

Talking about the data breach, security expert Rajshekhar Rajaria told India Today Tech,"The same hacker who hacked MobiKwik also hacked Domino's in Feb. Later he sold server access to some other reseller. It seems now the hacker failed to get ransom and they made Domino's data as a search engine on the dark web. This data includes User's Email, Mobile Number, Address, Exact Location, Order Amount. Hacker is also claiming to have Card Data. The interesting part is that people are using this data to spy on people and to find out their past location. This seems like a real threat to our privacy,"

Earlier in April, Alon Gal, CTO of cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock had brought the incident to light. He had said that the personal information of the users was being sold by hackers for around 10 BTC. Gal had then reported that the hackers are planning to build a search portal to enable querying the data.

The data that has allegedly been compromised include 10 lakh credit card details and even addresses of people who ordered Pizza from Dominos. However, Dominos India in a statement given to Gadgets 360 had denied leak of financial details of users.

"Jubilant FoodWorks experienced an information security incident recently. No data pertaining to financial information of any person was accessed and the incident has not resulted in any operational or business impact. As a policy we do not store financial details or credit card data of our customers, thus no such information has been compromised.Our team of experts is investigating the matter and we have taken necessary actions to contain the incident,"

Dominos is one of the most popular food service company which is owned by Jubilant Foodworks. Dominos has its outlets in over 285 cities and other countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.