Leaked iPhone 12 Pro sketch shows off triple cameras and LiDAR scanner

Highlights iPhone 12 Pro could come with a LiDAR sensor

New leaked sketches of the iPhone 12 Pro show off the design from the back

The LiDAR sensor was previously seen on the iPAD Pro 2020

Even as we await the launch of the iPhone 9 -- slated to be launched sometime later this month -- leaks and rumours about its cousin, the iPhone 12 Pro, don't seem to be drying up. New sketches of the device have emerged on Twitter, showing off the iPhone 12 Pro, but with a revised camera array on the back.

Among other things, the sketch also show off the iPhone 12 Pro with a LiDAR sensor at the back of the phone. The image comes courtesy of Concepts iPhone, who claims to have obtained the image from iOS 14.]

The image gives us a clear look at the camera array for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Of the cameras, there is a Wide angle lens, an Ultra Wide angle lens, and a Telephoto lens with an additional LiDAR sensor that was previously seen on the 2020 iPad Pro.

The revelations made by the leaked image come in line with what we've read in the past. Reports have suggested that the iPhone 12 flagships will come with an overhauled camera set-up that will also include a LiDAR sensor.

Apart from this, there have been other reports about the iPhone 12 lineup too which claim to reveal quite a lot about the device. Earlier, we've read about how Apple is planning to make drastic design changes to the iPhone 12 as it plans to do away with the notch on the upcoming smartphone. This would fall in line with previous reports that Apple is looking to introduce a refreshed design with its new iPhones.

To remind our readers, Apple introduced the notch on the iPhone X and has since used it in two more iPhone generations. While the prediction about Apple doing away with the notch on the iPhone 12 may appear as a logical step, several reports in the past few weeks have hinted that it may not be for this year.