Leica collaborates with JMGO to produce home theatre projector

Leica has collaborated with China-based company, JMGO, in order to produce a home theatre projector called O1 Pro. The partnership between the two companies was confirmed in 2020 and clearly, JMGO O1 Pro is their first product together. For those who are unaware, JMGO was launched in 2011 and is known for manufacturing projectors of all kinds - theatre projectors, portable, and laser projectors.

"Home cinema entertainment is an exciting market and projection is not an unknown environment for Leica," said Leica CEO, Matthias Harsch. "We bring to the collaboration not only our expertise in optics and quality, but also many years of experience in the development of projectors. With JMGO, we have the ideal and strong partner at our side to develop this new business area successfully. We are looking forward to the joint development of high-quality and high-performance products that will offer customers professional imaging quality in their own homes."

Leica is a globally-known camera brand. JMGO, in partnership with Leica, has opportunities to expand into international markets. The projector-producer is likely to target North America, Europe, and Japan.

Coming to the JMGO O1 Pro, it is an ultra-short-throw projector that can sit on a table below the projection surface. The benefit to ultra-short-throw projectors is that they can be placed at any height or angle. JMGO says that O1 Pro can project a 100-inch screen from just 8.2 inches away, both with 4K compatibility and 1920 x 1080p resolution.

"Image quality regarding contrast-enhancing, color gamut, stray light reduction, dynamic range, sharpness, and noise reduction have all been refined. During production, rigid Leica standards are implemented to guarantee uncompromising high quality of the series products," Leica notes in a press release.

Both Leica and JMGO state that the O1 Pro home theatre projector is just their first fruit of partnership. There will probably be a lot of products that two companies will co-brand and co-engineer. As per reports, JMGO is planning on launching the O1 Series of projectors, which will include one with 4K resolution. This can either be a rumour, or can be taken with a tang of truth.