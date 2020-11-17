Leica FOTOS app gets rid of Pro subscription fee, smartphone app free for all

Highlights Leica FOTOS app basic features were free for all, the Pro features came with yearly subscription fee.

Now, Leica FOTOS PRO features are also free for all the users.

The Pro features include iPad compatibility, Lightroom integration and more.

Many camera brands have their popular smartphone apps to either manage photos and videos shot on the camera, or to control the camera remotely. Leica, the German camera maker, has its app called FOTOS but comes with a subscription fee. But in recent news, the company made its FOTOS app available for free for all the users.

Similar to Nikon which has SnapBridge free application to share photos taken with a Nikon camera via email or social media, or GoPro Quik app for GoPro camera users which allows users to view photos and videos, adjust camera settings, and trim videos and more.

Initially, Leica introduced the FOTOS app to transfer files, do a bit of editing, adjust settings and share images. The basic features of Leica FOTOS app were free for users since the beginning. But the company did hold on to some premium features called FOTOS PRO features including iPad compatibility, Lightroom integration, RAW file transfers, and video mode.

In order to avail the FOTOS PRO features, users were required to buy a subscription plan for $70 a year but not anymore. Leica Rumors recently reported that Leica has abolished the Pro subscription plan.

When the German camera company updated FOTOS to version 2.2.0 in mid-October, Leica did away with the Pro subscription and made all the FOTOS features including the Pro features available for free. The news was shared with users in the Version History section of FOTOS app.

So, if any of you owns the following Leica cameras, you can simply pair it up with Leica FOTOS app and make use of it -Leica S (Typ 007), Leica S3, Leica SL, Leica SL2, Leica M10, Leica M10-P, Leica M10-D, Leica M10 Monochrom, Leica M10-R, Leica Q, Leica Q-P, Leica Q2, Leica CL, Leica T (Typ 701), Leica TL, Leica TL2, Leica D-Lux (Type 109), Leica D-Lux 7, Leica V-Lux, Leica V-Lux 5, and Leica C-Lux.

Leica cameras come with a heavy price tag for users. In that case, users do expect some fair treatment without paying any additional amount of money. This is possibly one of the reasons that the company decided to dismiss its Pro subscription plan.

Available for both Android and iOS platforms, users can simply download the Leica FOTOS app from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store respectively.