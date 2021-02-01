Leica releases firmware update for M-series cameras

Highlights Leica introduces new feature for its M-series camera via update.

The new feature is called Leica Perspective Control (LPC).

The new LPC feature helps correct distortion in the images.

Leica is a German camera maker which believes in minimalist design. The company has its popular Leica M series which includes cameras like M10-P, M10 Monochrom and M10-R. All the three cameras get a firmware update from the company. The update brings a feature called Perspective Control to the cameras. The feature helps correct distortion in the images. This way, photographers will not be required to edit images later using Lightroom or Photoshop.

The feature Leica Perspective Control (LPC) can be found inside the Capture Assistants section of the menu. When a user turns it on, the feature automatically corrects the distorted straight lines within an image to make them straight again. But how does it work?

The LPC uses orientation sensors built into the cameras and figures out the position of the camera in relation to the ground. The camera can either be straight, tilted upward, or downward. The feature then makes use of this information and with the help of computational imaging, corrects distortion. Many photographers come across this problem while shooting landscapes and architecture.

Using the new LPC feature, a photographer will get supplemental lines shrouded over the live view to show how the final picture will appear. If a user clicks RAW images, the camera will leave the data without making any changes but will write the Perspective Control calculations to the image file's metadata. This means, the corrections will be applied automatically when the photos are opened up in additional editing software. Since the RAW image is unaltered, users can also discard the correction during post-processing.

"In comparison to the manual distortion correction that is available as an alternative, Leica Perspective Control offers several advantages," Leica says. "Due to its automated nature, it is faster than the manual process. The ability to bring up an auxiliary frame of the corrected image prior to recording, as well as view corrected JPEG images immediately after they were captured, makes it significantly easier to determine the correct framing and most suitable lens."

For now, the company is releasing Leica Perspective Control for M10-P, M10 Monochrom, and M10-R through firmware updates. Users can simply download and install the updates to use the new feature.