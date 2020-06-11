Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with 10th-gen Intel chipsets, Dolby Audio launched: Price, specifications

Highlights Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 comes with 10th-gen Intel processors.

IdeaPad Slim 3 also have the options of SSD and HDD.

The prices of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 start at Rs 26,990.

Lenovo has introduced a new laptop in India to take on its rivals. It is called the IdeaPad Slim 3 and belongs to the ultra-portable category of thin laptops. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 features the latest 10th-generation Intel processors, along with Wi-Fi 6 option for better wireless connectivity. The latest laptop from Lenovo also goes big on storage, with an option to choose between the HDD and SDD. Lenovo also claims to have provided the IdeaPad Slim 3 with a CPU optimisation technology called Q-Control Technology, but more on this later.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Price in India

The IdeaPad Slim 3 comes in two sizes and various other configurations, for which the prices start at Rs 26,990 and go all the way up to Rs 40,990. The laptop comes in Platinum Grey and Abyss Blue colours. It will be available to buy from Amazon.in, Lenovo.com, and all the Lenovo Exclusive Stores across the country. Buyers must note that the physical stores located within containment zones will not open due to government restrictions.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Specifications

Since the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 comes across as a budget-segment laptop, it boasts of features that are best suited for light to medium productivity. The laptop comes in 14-inch and 15-inch display sizes with a full-HD resolution (1920x1080 pixels). There are options for the processor on the IdeaPad Slim 3, as well. Users can either go for AMD Ryzen or 10th-generation Intel processors, available on both Amazon and Lenovo website. For storage, users can choose between SSD and HDD options, which will decide the pricing of the laptop.

For connectivity, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 has Wi-Fi 6, which is uncommon in the budget segment. The dual-band Wi-Fi gives better coverage on a range of devices. It also has Bluetooth and two USB 3.1 ports. The power button on the laptop mounts a fingerprint sensor for better security, which is compatible with Windows Hello. The IdeaPad Slim 3 also has a shutter on the webcam to hide the camera when not in use. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is claimed to offer a battery life of 8 hours on a single charge. Users also get the option to activate Dolby Audio on the IdeaPad Slim 3 speakers.