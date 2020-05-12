Lenovo launches Duet Chromebook with MediaTek chipset, starts at $279

Highlights Lenovo has launched a new Chromebook in the US.

Lenovo is launching a new 2-in-1 called the Duet Chromebook that brings the prowess of lightweight Chrome OS for light to medium users. The Duet Chromebook is powered by a MediaTek processor and comes at an affordable price of $279 (roughly Rs 21,000). Chromebooks from other OEMs are mostly available at higher costs. The recently launched Samsung Galaxy Chromebook bears a price tag of $999 (roughly Rs 75,000). The Lenovo Duet Chromebook is available to buy on Best Buy in the US and is also listed on Google's Chromebook Shop. The device comes in Ice Blue and Iron Grey colours.

The Duet Chromebook comes in two storage models, the base one packs 64GB of storage while the top model has 128GB. The latter costs a little higher at $299 (roughly Rs 22,500). Lenovo's sub-$300 pricing is justified by the innards of the Chromebook. There is an underpowered processor on the laptop, which is sufficient for Chrome OS since it does not require high storage volumes. The Duet Chromebook is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60T processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. There is no option to expand the storage, however.

The 2-in-1 has a detachable keyboard, housing a trackpad. Though the keyboard is not backlit, which may disappoint some users but the pricing is justified accordingly. The weight of the 2-in-1 without the keyboard is around 450 grams, which makes it quite portable. The Duet Chromebook has a 10.1-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920x1200 pixels. Since it is a 2-in-1, there are cameras as well on the Duet Chromebook - an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. Lenovo's Duet Chromebook comes with a 7180mAh battery with a life of 10 hours and a USB-C port for charging. Lenovo is including a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter along with the device.

Since Chrome OS runs at the core of the Duet Chromebook, the apps are downloadable from the Google Play store as well as can be sideloaded. The pre-installed apps on the Lenovo Duet Chromebook include Chrome Browser, Google Play Store, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Slides, Google Sheets, Google Play Movies, Google Keep, Chrome Canvas, Google Play Music, Files, Calculator, and Evernotes.

Lenovo has not said anything on whether the Duet Chromebook will be available in markets outside of the US.