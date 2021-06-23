Lenovo launches K13 Note affordable smartphone with Snapdragon 460 processor

Highlights The Lenovo K13 Note has been launched in Russia for roughly Rs 13,000.

The smartphone offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, 4GB RAM, and 4G support.

The K13 is a rebranded version of MotoG10. Lenovo had acquired Motorola back in 2014.

Lenovo has launched its latest budget-range smartphone, the K13 Note. The device is currently available for sale in the Russian market, and it carries a price tag of RUB 12,490 (approx. Rs. 13,000). The smartphone is available in two colour variants which are Aurora Gray and Pearl Sakura.

The Lenovo K13 Note has, it is a rebranded version of Moto G10 to the core, with the exception being the size, STB, and supported video recording modes.

It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 460 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. This device supports 4G connectivity, 3.5mm audio jack port, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C.

The smartphone is made up of plastic, and it is an entry-level smartphone with a Snapdragon 460 SoC under the hood. It comes paired with 128GB storage with expandability using a microSD card and 4GB RAM.

The Lenovo K13 Note features a textured rear panel with a vertical camera module on the top-left. The camera setup comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro effects. The K13 Note packs an 8-megapixel camera that will be used for selfies and video calling.

It runs on Android 11 and packs a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port. The Lenovo K13 Note measures 165.2x75.7x9.1 mm and weighs around 200 grams.

The smartphone is available through Lenovo's official website in Russia.

The company has not yet revealed any details regarding the global launch of the Lenovo K13 Note. With it finally going official in Russia, other markets are also likely to see a launch soon. We can expect its arrival in the Indian market with a price tag of around Rs. 15,000. But we will have to wait to know its official pricing in India.

Lenovo, the multinational technology company headquartered in Beijing, bought the American mobile phone pioneer Motorola from Google back in 2014 for $2.9 billion. It was speculated that the acquisition move made sense for Lenovo as an attempt to gain a foothold in international markets, where Motorola was a more popular handset brand. On the other hand, Lenovo was previously seen largely as a PC maker in most of the world outside its homeland China.