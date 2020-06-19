Lenovo launches new ThinkPad laptops with 10th-gen Intel chipsets

Highlights Lenovo has updated its ThinkPad range of mobile workstations.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme now features a Dolby Vision HDR display and 10th-gen Intel chips.

The ThinkPad P-series has got three new laptops while one has been upgraded.

Lenovo is upgrading its entire ThinkPad series of laptops with the 10th-generation Intel processors. The mighty ThinkPad X1 Extreme is getting a third-generation model, aptly called the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3, while the P-series models are being refreshed with latest configurations. Lenovo is adding its Ultra Performance Mode to all the latest laptops that leverage the prowess of Intel's 10th-generation CPUs to control performance settings.

First off is the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 continues with the 15.6-inch display, now with an option for a 4K resolution panel, and having support for Intel vPro technology. The laptop is now powered by the 10th-generation Intel H-series CPUs, up to Core i9, built on the 14nm architecture, which means there is no significant improvement to battery life over the predecessor. For graphics, Lenovo has updated the GPU to Nvidia GeForce 1650 Ti, as opposed to GTX 1650 on the previous model. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 has Wi-Fi 6, along with an option for LTE connectivity, while everything else remains nearly the same. The laptop will start at $1,749 and go on sale in July, according to PCWorld.

Moving to the lower range, Lenovo is updating the entire P-series. The new models include the P17 Gen 1, P15 Gen 1, P15v Gen 1, and P1 Gen 3.

Lenovo ThinkPad P15 Gen 1

The first two ThinkPad P17 Gen 1 and ThinkPad P15 Gen 1, Lenovo says, are a fresh attempt to offer its professional laptops that now boast a better thermal design with 13 per cent more airflow and a large heat sink with 30 per cent larger capacity that work in synergy with new thermal mesh and vents. Basically, the latest ThinkPad P-series laptops are best suited for Lenovo's Ultra Performance Mode. Apart from the 10th-generation Intel processors, the laptops include Nvidia RTX GPUs that allow P15 to draw 90W power and P17 to consume 110W power. There is a 94WHr battery, up to 4TB of storage, and up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM on the laptops. The displays -- both 15.6-inch -- support Dolby Vision HDR.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P17 Gen 1 starts at $2,119 while the P15 Gen 1 costs $1,979, both expected to go on sale in July.

Next up are the Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 1 and P13 Gen 3. While the Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 1 is a new entry to the range the P13 Gen 3 is an upgrade in the P13-series. The former is a 15-inch mobile workstation and sports 10th-generation Intel's H processor coupled with Nvidia Quadro P620 GPU. There is a 600-nit display with UHD resolution. It costs $1,349 and goes on sale in July. The ThinkPad P13 Gen 3, on the other hand, is Lenovo's thinnest and lightest mobile workstation with a 15.6-inch UHD LCD display with 600-nit brightness -- although there is a 1080p display option too. It has an option for LTE connectivity, in addition to the Wi-Fi, and comes with anti-smudge coating. The laptop starts at $2,019 and will ship in July.