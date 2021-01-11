Lenovo launches Yoga AIO 7 with rotating screen for better TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram viewing

Highlights Lenovo has launched a new Yoga PC called the Yoga AIO 7.

It has a rotating 4K monitor to make viewing TikTok videos better.

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 will be available in select markets only.

Lenovo has launched a new Yoga desktop with a wide monitor that rotates vertically. This is not a new concept if you are wondering but this is the first time a rotating display is available on an All-in-One PC. The new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 is your typical desktop otherwise, featuring the new AMD processors inside. It was launched in China sometime back as Yoga 27 but this time the company is expanding the availability of the AIO PC to other markets.

The biggest highlight is the display of the Yoga AIO 7. It can rotate in any angle and measures 27 inches in size. And rotating it to the vertical form factor will make it better suited for viewing TikTok and Instagram content, apart from doom-scrolling on Twitter much like how you would on your smartphone. It is also suitable for reading long documents that otherwise need you to scroll multiple times on a regular widescreen. There are multiple use cases that Lenovo has stated alongside launching the Yoga AIO 7.

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 has a 4K monitor that comes in two choices: one with regular hardware settings and the other one with Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 colour standards. These standards ensure a better colour profile and enhanced brightness, contrasts. Which is why this monitor holds the potential to double as smart television. And maybe Lenovo had this point in mind while creating this AIO. For now, this is just a monitor but a future upgrade can make this work as a TV.

Rest of the specifications of the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 include a choice between the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Ryzen 5 4500H processors, 16GB or 32GB of RAM capacity, PCIe or HDD storage options wherein there can be an SSD (solid-state drive) of 1TB maximum capacity and an HDD of 2TB, and an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU for graphics. Lenovo has given ample ports on the AIO, including the USB-C port that can allow you to use the hardware on the Yoga AIO 7 on a separate laptop, such as the display, speakers, mouse, keyboard, power supply, and the integrated hard drive.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 price

Lenovo has priced the Yoga AIO 7 for $1,599, which translates to roughly Rs 1.18 lakh. It will be available in select markets but Lenovo never mentioned if India will be one of them. Lenovo's India portfolio is as exciting as it is, which is why, I think, the new Yoga AIO 7 might arrive in India soon.

Lenovo recently launched the Yoga Slim 7i laptop in India with a compact profile, a 1080p display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, and Dolby Atmos support. At the CES 2021, Lenovo launched the Yoga Slim 7i Pro with an OLED display on the laptop. It also has a 90Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision HDR. The rest of the specifications of the Yoga Slim 7i Pro are mostly the same as the last year's LCD model. Lenovo has not provided a price yet for this laptop.