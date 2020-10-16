Lenovo Legion 5i laptop with over Rs 52,000 discount in Amazon sale is best deal for gamers

Highlights Lenovo Legion 5i could be the best gaming laptop with the biggest deal.

You get to save more than Rs 52,000 under the Amazon sale.

Legion 5i laptop has a 120Hz display and 10th-gen Core i7 processor.

If you are a gamer and have been eyeing a laptop to play the high-end games, your wait might end today. Under the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, there is a horde of deals on gaming laptops. These laptops come from brands such as Lenovo Legion, Asus TUF, and HP Omen. But we are not going to talk about all of them. We are picking one gaming laptop on which you will save the most.

We are talking about the Lenovo Legion 5i laptop that brings the best of hardware suited for high-end gaming. You can play games such as Halo, PUBG, and Forza Horizon 4 on this PC, given you purchase these games or buy the Xbox Game Pass. Here is what you will have to pay for the Lenovo Legion 5i on Amazon under the ongoing sale.

The Legion 5i is selling for Rs 83,990 on Amazon under the Great Indian Festival sale. This is Rs 49,100 down from the MRP of Rs 1,33,090 on the laptop. It is a big discount that you will hardly find on any other laptop. But wait, there is more you can get.

If you use an HDFC credit card, you get a discount of Rs 1,750 today and tomorrow if you are a Prime member. Also, when you use Amazon Pay with the HDFC credit card, you get an additional Rs 1,250 cashback on this laptop. The total savings you will make are Rs 3,000 on this laptop.

Adding this discount to the original one brings the total to Rs 52,100. By far, this is the best deal on a gaming laptop that you can get.

The Lenovo Legion 5i has a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1TB HDD. There is Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB RAM. And, you also have Coldfront cooling technology to keep the temperature under control when playing games.