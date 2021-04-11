Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 gaming smartphone fails miserably in durability test

Highlights Lenovo Legion Duel Phone 2 that was launched recently has an innovative design with a 6.92 inch AMOLED Full HD+ display.

The smartphone is thicker in the middle and flanked by two batteries on either side.

The Legion Duel Phone 2 lacks structural integrity in the design which makes the phone brittle.

We all expect our smartphone to be durable to the point where we aren't worried about breaking it when sitting down with it in our pocket, or gripping it tightly while playing a game. However, Lenovo's new gaming smartphone Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 looks like it cannot handle either of those situations well.

The Duel 2 is an impressive gaming smartphone specs-wise. Lenovo has crammed a Snapdragon 888 5G processor (8-core CPU, Adreno 660 GPU), 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of storage behind a 6.92-inch 144Hz AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support. There are also dual batteries, providing 5,500mAh of capacity, and dual fans to keep the phone cool when playing. That also accounts for why the phone lumps on the back.

Zack at the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel got his hands on the Duel 2 for review and conducted his traditional strength test. The beginning of the test is quite predictable the glass of Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is scratched by objects with a hardness of 7 on the Mohs scale, the frame of the case is easily scratched with knife traces of fire remaining on display. In general, everything is like most modern smartphones.

The most interesting was the traditional strength test, in which Lenovo Legion 2 Pro ultimately failed miserably. One small effort and the body cracked, easily breaking into several parts. As a result, Zach confessed that it was "the coolest phone he has ever broken." The problem lies in the plastic inserts for the antennas, which are not reinforced in any way inside.

If you wear your phone in your back jeans pocket a lot and have a tendency to forget it's there and sit on it by accident, maybe you should avoid these two gaming phones.