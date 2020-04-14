Lenovo to launch 90W fast charging in upcoming Legion gaming smartphone

Highlights The Lenovo Legion gaming phone will get a 90W fast charging system.

Lenovos system beats Oppo and Xiaomis 65W systems by a huge margin.

Expect Lenovo to claim quick charging speeds on a 5050mAh battery.

Lenovo hasn't had the smoothest sailing in the premium phone space. Last year's Z6 Pro did not see enough demand in markets like India. That said, Lenovo isn't giving up and it now wants to try its hands at a gaming phone. There have been discussions on a Legion-branded gaming phone from Lenovo and after numerous leaks, Lenovo has dropped a teaser that could spell trouble for other gaming phone makers.

Every phone maker is racing to offer the fastest charging solutions on their phones and Lenovo aims to beat everyone this year. In an official teaser on Weibo, Lenovo says that its upcoming Legion gaming phone will end up with a 90W fast charging system. Yes, 90W! That's way more powerful than Oppo's 65W fast charging system but still short of Xiaomi's rumoured 100W system.

After the teaser came out, people had reservations on the post has Lenovo has had a record of misleading people with bold claims in the past. Many assumed that the 90W charging system could be comprising a regular fast wired charging system as well as a 30W wireless charging system. However, Lenovo later clarified that the phone will indeed charge at a full speed of 90W with the dedicated charger.

Given that the phone is expected to come with a 5050mAh battery, the 90W charging technology, in theory, should be able to fill up the battery in under 20 minutes. Xiaomi's rumoured 100W system has been claimed to fill up a battery in under 17 minutes and Lenovo's 90W system could reach quite close to that mark.

Of course, there are a lot of questions, especially with regards to the charging technology as well as heat management. These can only be answered once the phone comes out in the open and we get to see it. Until then, we have to rely on what Lenovo has to say for now.

Gaming smartphone have been credited for bringing outrageous technologies to smartphones in recent times. For example, the 120Hz refresh rate display seems quite common in 2020 but Asus introduced it to mainstream phones last year with its ROG Phone 2. The Nubia Red Magic 3 from last year introduced fan-based cooling to smartphones. Their current Red Magic 5G boasts of an incredible 144Hz display, which could later make its way to other phones.