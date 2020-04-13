LG announces its upcoming smartphone called Velvet

Highlights LG Velvet has been announced as the company's next smartphone.

It will have a rainbow camera design and 3D Arc Design.

The LG Velvet is said to launch on May 15.

LG Velvet has been announced to be the first smartphone that will adopt the South Korean company's new design language. In a press statement, LG has announced that it is "embarking on a new product roadmap" with Velvet at the frontier. It will be a major departure from the company's alphanumeric nomenclature for its smartphone, more so because LG thinks "familiar and expressive" names will " help the consumer capture the essence of the device best suited for his or her personality and ever-changing trends."

Last week, LG unveiled that it is introducing a new design language for its upcoming smartphones. The design includes a "rainbow" camera, 3D Arc Design, and a sleek footprint that LG's upcoming smartphones will be loaded with to mark distinction among other smartphones. As for Velvet, LG says it "is intended to evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness." An LG Velvet logo has also been announced. This hints at a premium or even a sub-premium range that LG will announce in the coming days. The LG Velvet could be the LG G9 that has been in the rumours so far but nothing is concrete.

Our new branding reflects current trends of addressing the unique personal tastes and emotions of the individual with a greater emphasis on design," said Chang Ma, senior vice president of product strategy at LG Mobile Communications Company. "It's a more intuitive approach that we are confident will resonate with today's consumers and help us to establish a clearer brand identity."

LG has not disclosed what the LG Velvet looks like. Its specifications remain a mystery as well. But the design language that LG shared last week does give some hint at what to expect. Moreover, some previous rumours on the LG G9 could be true for the LG Velvet, if these both are the same by any means. LG Velvet could pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC under the hood, which also means there will be 5G support. There could be a quadruple-camera setup as well on the back, in the "rainbow" style. There is still some ambiguity on what symmetrical flowing form factor will materialise into, though. According to a report earlier this month, LG could announce a new phone on May 15.