LG could launch two new K-series smartphones in India

It seems LG is trying to become more active than it has been for the past few months in terms of launching its devices in India. The South Korean company recently announced the launch of its flagship LG Wing, as well as the Velvet smartphones in India. Now, the company may have hinted at the launch of two new smartphones in India. These two belong to the K-series and have already been launched in some parts of the world. LG could introduce K52 and K42 smartphones in India soon.

According to the tipster Mukul Sharma, LG has filed for gaining certifications for the K52 and K42 smartphones from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The two LG phones have model numbers LM-K420EMW and LM-K520EMW, wherein the former belongs to the K42 and the latter K52. The BIS listing, screenshotted and shared by Sharma, does not, however, share a launch date but it does allude to an imminent release of the two LG smartphones.

Since both smartphones have already been launched elsewhere, the official specifications are known. LG launched the K52 in Europe and the K42 in Central America and Caribbean markets.

LG K52 Specifications, Price

The LG K52 was launched in European markets for EUR 199, which is roughly Rs 17,800. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch 720p IPS LCD without any high refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, paired with 4 gigs of RAM and 64 gigs of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a microSD card. It runs Android 10 software with LG's skin on top. The smartphone is MIL-STD-810G standard compliant, meaning it should be able to endure extreme climatic conditions and offer ruggedness.

For its optics, the LG K52 comes with a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth-sensing camera. For selfies, the smartphone brings a 13MP camera with 1080p video resolution. LG K52 draws its juice from a 4000mAh battery that does not support fast charging. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The smartphone weighs 186 grams.

LG K42 Specifications, Price

The LG K42 is a little bit trimmed down compared to the LG K52. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch 720p display with a punch-hole in the middle. The smartphone comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is support for a microSD card of up to 256GB. It runs Android 10 with LG UX OS.

Photography on the LG K42 is handled by quad-camera setup, including a 13MP main sensor, a 5MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfies on the device are managed by the 8MP front-facing camera. The LG K42 is backed by a 4000mAh battery without support for fast charging. It also has the MIL-STD-810G military-grade ruggedness. There is a USB-C port at the bottom for charging and other uses.

LG K42 is available to buy at $195.99 (roughly Rs 14,500) in select markets.