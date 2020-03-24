LG downgrading G-series to sub-premium range, G9 to pack Snapdragon 765G SoC: Report

Highlights LG G9 said to pack a Snapdragon 765G SoC.

LG is reshuffling its smartphone line-ups to maximise the profits from its phone business. Amid the rejig that is happening currently, a new smartphone under the G series has cropped up with a rather unusual development. The LG G9 is allegedly losing its flagship status and joining others in the sub-premium range. The South Korean colossus is reportedly focusing its premium 5G smartphones for North American and West European markets while the sub-premium range phones, including the G9, will be sold in Asian and other regions.

The LG G9 has been stripped off its premium phone tag, which is why the internals have also been changed. According to a report published in a Korean website, via Notebookcheck, the LG G9 will rock a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, which is also capable of supporting 5G networks. There will be an OLED display with FHD resolution, ranging between 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch in size. The predecessor LG G8 has a 6.1-inch display, which is way too smaller. The reason behind this spruce-up is being cited is because the LG V60 ThinQ will not be available in certain markets and the gap needs to be filled.

The report has added that the LG G9 will come with four cameras on the back but their graphic resolution is not available. A 4000mAh battery is said to fuel the LG G9, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and Quad DAC, which has become the standard feature on high-end LG smartphones. The design of the LG G9 is said to be similar to that of LG V60 ThinQ.

The LG G9 is tipped to launch towards March-end at a price of KRW 900,000, which is roughly Rs 55,000. The smartphone is unlikely to launch in the US, Canada, and some European markets. But South Korea and other markets will get the device positively as and when it is announced.

LG is also purportedly making major changes to its smartphone series. So far, LG's G-series and V-series smartphones have been categorised as a premium offering but that is changing now. The gap between the two series will grow, wherein the V-series will ultimately become the high-end premium one while the G-series will have to settle down for the sub-premium range. There will also be some trade-offs in terms of hardware but the design is expected to be on par with the V-series phones.