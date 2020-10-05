LG G8X at just Rs 19,990 in Flipkart Big Billion Days sale could be deal of the year

Highlights LG is probably giving Flipkart shoppers one of the biggest deal for this season.

It is going to offer the dual-screen LG G8X for Rs 30,000 less.

LG G8X Dual-Screen will be up for grabs for Rs 19,990 on Flipkart.

LG might pull what may be the biggest deal during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The South Korean company has announced it will put the LG G8X Dual Screen on sale with a discount of a whopping Rs 30,009. That is insane for a smartphone that brings top-class specifications and a unique form factor with its dual screens.

Effectively, the LG G8X will cost you Rs 19,990 during the Big Billion Days sale but LG is keeping a check on this offer. This huge discount is going to last for a few days only. The company has not said when the offer will end once it starts on October 16, so there is some ambiguity here. But if you do not want to miss out on this deal, you may as well want to be among the first to grab the LG G8X. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins October 16 and ends on October 21.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is an annual event where you will likely find the biggest deals on smartphones and other gadgets. Brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, and others will slash the prices of their phones to lure customers but they will not be any closer to what LG is offering. Not by a long shot. LG is going all out with its strategy to snatch some customers. LG knows its G8X is a premium phone that bears a price tag of Rs 49,999 but for Rs 19,990, it is highly likely to sell like hotcakes. For this price, the LG G8X will overturn the likes of Realme 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M51, and more. All in all, it is going to be the deal of the year.

The LG G8X was launched in India back in December for Rs 49,999. Selling it for only Rs 19,990 is likely to turn heads. Especially, the phone is not run-of-the-mill. It has a dual-screen arrangement wherein the second screen is detachable. When attached, it works like how you would expect a mini laptop to work. "With the Dual Screen feature, users can view and simultaneously work on multiple apps while also chatting with friends, playing mobile games, watching sports, posting pictures, shopping and a lot more, all at one glance," said LG in a press statement.

LG G8X comes with a 6.4-inch 1080p FullVision screen with a 403 PPI pixel density. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of internal storage, which you can expand to 2TB via a microSD card. There is a 4000mAh battery under the hood with fast charging. For photography, you get a 12-megapixel primary and a 13-megapixel secondary camera at the back. The selfies on the LG G8X are handled by a 32-megapixel camera.

Commenting on introducing the new offer on LG G8X, Advait Vaidya, Business Head, India - Mobile Computing at LG Electronics India said, "Through LG's G8X phone, users can do everything they love without toggling back and forth between apps, providing endless multitasking possibilities to the users with two screens."