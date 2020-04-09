Highlights LG has announced a new design language for upcoming phones.

LG was previously rumoured to be introducing a new smartphone series.

The LG G9 could now be launched with a new name.

LG has repeatedly tried to emulate the success its rivals enjoy with its many smartphones targeted at different price categories. It is still struggling to bring its business back on track and a large part of that struggle belongs to how LG should be designing its phones to bring out the distinction. Almost every LG phone bears the same design, with only a few dissimilarities per se. That is changing now. LG has announced it is introducing a new design language for its smartphones, which "taps into nature with visual elegance, tactile perfection."

In a statement, LG has detailed what is going to change design-wise on its upcoming phones. For instance, the camera module on its next-generation phones will bear resemblance to a "raindrop". The "rainbow" camera setup refers to a vertical alignment of sensors wherein the main sensor is dominant and is big in size while all the other small-sized sensors sit below, along with an LED flash at the bottom-most position, eliciting dripping raindrops.

LG has said the "rainbow" camera design will bring a distinction to the square-shaped multiple-camera setups are mounted on phones nowadays. "This tactilely pleasing design layout offers the added benefit of taking up less space on the rear of the phone for a cleaner, sleeker overall look."

Moreover, the South Korean company has stated that its upcoming phone will have a new design element called 3D Arc Design. It refers to the design wherein the edges of a smartphone's display and rear are "symmetrically curved". It will bring in "a much more natural feeling in the hand than previous LG phones." The idea behind the 3D Arc Design is to minimise the angled design in favour of arcs on the edges.

Our upcoming smartphone will draw on the rich history of classic LG designs which have always been distinctive at first touch, said vice president Cha Yong-duk, head of LG's Mobile Communications Design Lab. This handset will be a first-look at the competitive edge we will be bringing to every LG smartphone going forward.

LG is rumoured to be ditching the G-series and introducing a new premium range that will sit below the V-series. But before this particular speculation surfaced, LG was reportedly working on LG G9 with a Snapdragon 765G SoC and 5G support. The LG G9 could, however, now debut with a new name under a new smartphone series, as per reports.