LG K42 with military-grade durability, four rear cameras launched in India: Price, specifications

Highlights LG has launched the K42 smartphone in India with military-grade durability.

The LG K42 comes with a MediaTek processor inside and 3GB of RAM.

LG K42 comes with a quad-camera setup on the back.

LG has launched the K42 smartphone in India. The highlight of this smartphone is the MIL-STD-810G compliance that ensures military-grade durability on the smartphone, such as protection against fall shock, temperature shock, vibration, humidity, high and low temperatures. This is a budget smartphone that takes on the likes of Realme Narzo 20A, Redmi 9 Prime, and the Motorola Moto G9 Power. The launch of the phone comes amid the speculations that LG is considering pulling out of the smartphone business.

The K-series by LG belongs to the budget and mid-end markets. And the military-grade durability is something that you will find a lot on LG smartphones, except for the ones in the premium segment. The LG Wing that has two displays sliding out to form a "T" and the LG Velvet that has a beautiful design in the mid-range segment. But despite having several innovations in the smartphones, LG is said to be calling it quits from the smartphone industry after six successive years of loss. There is no announcement as yet on what LG will do about its smartphone business.

LG K42 price in India

The LG K42 comes at a price of Rs 10,990 for the single storage variant. It comes with a two-year warranty and one-time free screen replacement. It comes in grey and green colours and will be available from Flipkart.

LG K42 specifications

LG K42 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a punch-hole on the top with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Inside the punch-hole is an 8MP camera that supports 1080p video recording and some AI Beauty filters. On the back, the LG K42 comes with a 13MP main sensor, a 5MP super wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. LG K42 has an AI Cam feature that suggests which AI filter will make the photo look better with a single touch. The LG K42 is powered by an octa-core 2.0GHz MT6762 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

On the side, the LG K42 also comes with a Google Assistant button that summons the digital assistant. There is Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and LTE support among other connectivity features on the smartphone. The LG K42 is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood that is rated to deliver up to 16 hours of talk time. For charging, there is a USB-C port on the bottom. There is a microSD card support of up to 256GB. The LG K42 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power button.

Speaking at the launch, Advait Vaidya, Business Head - Mobiles, LG India, said "Catering to this need, the LG K42 sets new standards of performance, innovation, and durability. The K42 with its quad-camera arrays, immersive large-screen displays, cutting-edge features and military grade durability is a value for money product that will provide the right edge to our new age consumers. We are confident that the K42 will be a game changer in the category and deliver an elevated experience to our consumers. We are firmly committed to the Make in India vision and the LGK42 will be made in India."