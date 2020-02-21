LG launches W10 Alpha budget smartphone with two 8MP cameras, face unlock

Highlights LG has launched the W10 Alpha in India.

LG W10 Alpha comes with two 8-megapixel cameras.

It is priced at Rs 9,999.

LG has launched a new smartphone in India. Called the LG W10 Alpha, the new budget smartphone from LG packs features such as a 5.71-inch HD+ FullVision display, single cameras on either side, and a 3450mAh battery under the hood. It is a new entrant to the W series of the brand that is known for its entry-level specifications. Since it is a budget offering, LG has stripped the W10 Alpha off the fingerprint sensor but has retained the face unlock feature for security.

LG W10 Alpha price in India

The LG W10 Alpha comes at a price of Rs 9,999 in India for the lonesome storage variant. The colour options on the smartphone include just Black. LG has not said anything on when the smartphone will be available but the W10 Alpha could be for the offline market only.

LG W10 Alpha specifications

The LG W10 Alpha is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Android 9.0 Pie with the company's custom skin on top. It is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Spreadtrum SC9863 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card up to 128GB. The LG W10 Alpha packs a 5.71-inch HD+ FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 86.83 per cent.

As for photography, the LG W10 Alpha packs a single 8-megapixel camera at the back and an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The front camera is housed inside the waterdrop-style notch on the display. The cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos and come with LG's camera features, including a beauty mode and bokeh mode. The smartphone is backed by a 3450mAh battery. The LG W10 Alpha weighs 170 grams. The connectivity options on the smartphone include Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, dual 4G VoLTE, and USB-C port. There is also the face unlock feature that also compensates for the lack of a fingerprint sensor.