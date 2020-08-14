LG Q92 could put 5G connectivity on toned-down Velvet model

Highlights LG Q92 could be the next smartphone that will support 5G networks.

It is said to come with a Snapdragon 765G processor and a 4000mAh battery.

It is also tipped to come with quad-rear cameras and a punch-hole display.

LG is working on some affordable 5G smartphones now that its ambitious Velvet is selling in several markets. One of the upcoming smartphones is the LG Q92 that was previously spotted on multiple websites, including the Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG certification. A fresh tip has now revealed a set of the specifications of the LG Q92, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The design of the LG Q92 has also been revealed and it looks very similar to the LG Velvet although with some variations.

According to the Twitter tipster who goes by @yabhishekhd, the LG Q92 will have a 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. LG Velvet also runs the same processor, which means the upcoming smartphone could be only slightly cheaper, thanks to the variation in other specifications. While it is not readily confirmed, LG Q92 could be aimed at markets where the original Velvet is not supposed to debut. However, other variants of the LG Velvet, such as the 4G version, could also launch alongside.

The specifications also include a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole at the centre, much like what the latest Samsung Galaxy S-series and Note-series smartphones have. The leak, however, does not reveal the display material (whether it will be LCD or AMOLED). The thickness of the LG Q92 is 8.49mm while it is said to weigh 193 grams. The LG Q92 will have a 4000mAh battery underneath but whether it will support fast charging is something that remains a mystery. The smartphone will also forgo an in-display fingerprint sensor and go for the conventional physical one on the side. There will be stereo speakers on the LG Q92.

LG Q92 is also betting big on photography with a set of four cameras at the back, that are not necessarily aligned in the same manner as those on the LG Velvet yet impart a similar look. There could be a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor on the LG Q92. The tipster does not tell about the front-facing cameras but previous listings of the LG Q92 on Google Play Console suggested a 32-megapixel camera will be there on the front. And, finally, the LG Q92 will run Android 10. LG Q92 will come in Ceramic White, Mirror Titanium, and Mirror Red colourways.

We do not know what the LG Q92 would cost or, rather, when it will launch. It could be a toned-down version of LG Velvet to offer 5G connectivity at a lower price, which may launch in India and some other markets that did not get the Velvet.