LG reportedly working on T-shaped dual-screen smartphone

Highlights LG could be working on a different kind of dual-screen phone.

When fully open, the smartphone could look like wings.

The LG WING could bear a 64-megapixel main camera.

LG could be working on its new devices, including a smartphone with overlapping screens. The company is reported to be developing a dual-screen phone but with an arrangement that although looks impractical, could still redevelop how dual-screen phones work. The device is codenamed "WING" and its form factor resembles the letter "T". The LG WING is alleged to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series chipset under the hood, which means it may sit next to the recently-launched LG Velvet.

According to Korean website ETNews, LG is rethinking smartphone form factors with its upcoming device. Despite having a dual-screen setup, the devices will not work the way the existing dual-screen devices do. The smartphone is said to have a 6.8-inch main display attached to a 4-inch square secondary display with 1:1 aspect ratio. The report has claimed that LG's take on dual-screen on its upcoming will be "focused on enhancing the immersion of content", instead of focusing on multitasking functionalities. The report is accompanied by a sketch of the smartphone, which looks photoshopped. It is advisable that readers take this information with a pinch of salt.

The content immersion essentially means the secondary display will show additional tools and settings that need to be explored by diving further into the menu options. For example, if there is a photo displayed on the main screen, the second display will likely show editing tools, related information, and could be used for watching videos. The setup sounds similar to how split-window functionality works but in a more advanced manner. When the main display is in the landscape orientation, the secondary display becomes vertical, forming a wing-like shape. If the main display is used in the portrait orientation, the secondary display will protrude on the side when open.

Besides, the report has added the LG WING will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series processor. It could be the Snapdragon 765, Snapdragon 765G, or the newly-launched Snapdragon 768G processor since the report has suggested it will be of the level of LG Velvet's chipset. The LG WING is reported to come with triple camera setup, with a 64-megapixel main camera. the information of other cameras is not clear but they will likely be in the "rainbow" alignment, which debuted with the LG Velvet. LG is also said to be introducing a customisation facility for users with this phone, wherein buyers can give their colour choices for WING models.

According to the report, the LG WING is currently in the manufacturing stage while its launch could happen in the second half. The pricing information of the smartphone is also not clear.