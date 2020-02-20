LG V60 ThinQ reaches Geekbench, key specifications revealed

Highlights LG V60 ThinQ has passed through the Geekbench benchmarking website.

It will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

A previous leak says there will be four cameras on the V60 ThinQ.

LG is one of the major brands that were attending the now-cancelled MWC 2020. But, it pulled out of the tech exhibit much before the cancellation happened. LG was rumoured to launch its next flagship V60 ThinQ but not much was available about the smartphone. The LG V60 ThinQ has now reached the Geekbench benchmarking website where its key specifications have been revealed. According to the listing, the V60 ThinQ, model number LM-V600N, will come with 8GB of RAM, Android 10, and the Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood.

Originally spotted by SlashLeaks, the Geekbench listing of the LG V60 ThinQ shows that the flagship will be powered by a motherboard called 'kona', which is the codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor clocked at a base frequency of 1.80GHz, along with eight cores. The smartphone has scored 898 on the single-core test and 3266 on the multi-score test, as revealed by the listing.

The test results were uploaded on February 18, which could mean the launch may happen towards the end of this month or at the beginning of March. The LG V60 ThinQ runs Android 10, but there will be LG's custom skin on top. The listing has also revealed that there will be the usable RAM of 7660MB, which means the LG V60 ThinQ will sport 8GB of RAM. We can also expect more RAM and storage variants of the smartphone.

While this is everything that the Geekbench listing has revealed about the LG V60 ThinQ, the smartphone has previously been leaked by Evan Blass on Twitter, tipping its crucial features and design of the rear. According to the previous leaks, the LG V60 ThinQ will sport a four-channel microphone setup, a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom, a waterdrop-notched display - housing the front camera, and quad rear cameras. The smartphone will also come with a 5000mAh battery, Blass tipped in one of his V60 ThinQ leaks. However, the charging methods and technologies for the same are not known as of now.

The launch timeline for the LG V60 ThinQ is not available as of now. Its predecessor, however, was launched in February last year.