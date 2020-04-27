LG Velvet price, specifications leaked in entirety ahead of launch

Highlights LG Velvet will launch officially on May 7.

It will be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC.

The LG Velvet could be priced at about $730.

LG Velvet is coming on May 7. Rumours say the upcoming smartphone will be the first of many smartphones that will replace the G-series. LG has divulged quite a few details about Velvet, including the rainbow-style cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, and a new overall design through video teasers. Now, a new report claims to offer a vivid look at the LG Velvet's specifications and its pricing in Korea ahead of the launch, leaving nothing to the imagination.

According to a post on the Korean community forum Meeco, the LG Velvet will have a 48-megapixel main OIS-enabled sensor at the back, clubbed with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Per the leak, the main sensor is a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM2. There is a single 16-megapixel front-facing camera on the LG Velvet, housed inside a sleek, waterdrop-style notch at the top of the display. The LG Velvet will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The leak has also claimed there will be IP68 dust and water resistance on the LG Velvet., besides the MIL-STD rating for endurance against extreme weather conditions and accidental drops. It will have stereo speakers, possibly with Hi-res Audio that LG is famous for. The smartphone will be backed by a 4300mAh battery, along with support for wireless charging. The dimensions of the smartphone are 167.1x74x7.85mm while it will weigh 180 grams. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on the LG Velvet.

LG Velvet colour variants have also been shown off in the leaked poster. These colour variants have also been thoroughly detailed in one of the video teasers previously shared by the company on YouTube. LG Velvet will come in Aurora Green, Aurora Grey, Aurora White, and Illusion Sunset. For its pricing, the LG Velvet will cost KRW 899,800 in its home market. This pricing translates to approximately $730 and Rs 56,000. For now, the leak does not tell if the LG Velvet will make it to the markets outside of Korea. According to the leak, the LG Velvet could debut in stores in mid-May.

Rumours are rife that LG Velvet will take over the G-series. An earlier report suggested LG is ditching the G-series in favour of Velvet because it wants to rejig its smartphone portfolio. According to the report, LG's V-series will be focused on American and European markets while the G-series will be launched for Asian markets. Now that, G-series is being replaced by Velvet, it could be targeted at the Korean and other Asian markets.