LG Velvet specifications officially teased ahead of May 7 launch

LG Velvet is a few days away from its formal launch. Set to debut on May 7, the LG Velvet is a significant product for the company that is aiming to grab more market share globally. Ahead of its launch, LG has been dropping hints at what we can expect from the upcoming smartphone. Now, what could be the biggest teaser by far, the company has divulged all the specifications of the smartphone, corroborating what some previous leaks have claimed.

In a press statement, LG has revealed the Velvet smartphone will have a 6.8-inch display with a total width of 74.1 inches and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display on the LG Velvet is confirmed to come with a 3D Arc Design, along with metal rim to "create a luxurious and solid image." LG Velvet has stereo speakers and Artificial Intelligence sound, the company has noted in the statement. "Stereo speaker allows users to enjoy the rich sound when enjoying content such as video and games, balancing the volume of left and right. AI Sound automatically analyses the content being played to match the optimal audio quality," said LG.

In line with what the leaks suggested, the LG Velvet is confirmed to come with a setup of three cameras at the back. There will be a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth-sensing camera. LG said it has used "quadvining" technology to "shoot four pixels in low light environments, allowing them to take photos in the dark." The cameras also support the Timelapse feature. LG Velvet also features ASMR recording functionality that utilises two high-performance microphones to give off a "vivid" sound. There is also a "voice-out" function on the LG Velvet that will allow adjusting the background noise as per the preference.

As previously confirmed, the LG Velvet will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, along with a 5G modem. "Based on the powerful performance of the Snapdragon 765 5G, LG Velvet uses the LG Dual Screen to play games on one screen and multitask on the other." Moreover, the LG Velvet will be backed by a 4300mAh battery along with "low-power software algorithm" for optimised battery usage. The LG Velvet will also support the Stylus Pen.

The LG Velvet will begin shipping on May 15 in the Korean market. LG has said it will recruit a total of 300 people between the 29th of this month and 7th of next month to experience the smartphone. LG Velvet has been leaked to start at KRW 899,800 (roughly Rs 56,000) and come in Aurora Green, Aurora Grey, Aurora White, and Illusion Sunset.