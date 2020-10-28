LG Velvet with 6.8-inch display, dual-screen support launched in India, prices start at Rs 36,990

Highlights LG has launched the Velvet smartphone in India with dual-screen accessory.

LG Velvet comes alongside the Wing dual-screen phone.

LG Velvet brings the water-droplet design on the rear cameras.

LG Velvet has arrived in India today. It is the first smartphone that brings the company's new design for smartphones. The major changes are the water droplet design on the rear cameras and a sleek body. LG Velvet brings flagship features, such as support for the dual-screen accessory and the stylus. But the processor used on the LG Velvet is not the fastest in the market. It uses a Snapdragon 845 processor from two years back to make up for the lack of Snapdragon 765G that is originally used on the top variant. LG chose not to launch the 5G variant of Velvet in India.

LG Velvet Price in India

The LG Velvet is priced at Rs 36,990 but if you want the dual-screen accessory, you will have to shell out Rs 49,990 for the total package. The LG Velvet goes on sale starting October 30 across all leading online and offline retailers. LG Velvet comes in Black and Aurora Silver colour options.

LG Velvet Specifications

LG Velvet sports a 6.8-inch pOLED 1080p screen with a small notch on the top. It comes with a pixel density of 395 PPI. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For graphics, you have the Adreno 630 GPU. The smartphone runs Android 10 with the LG UX 9 on top. The LG Velvet comes with the MIL-STD-810G certification for durability. There is an under-display fingerprint sensor on the smartphone.

Handling photography on the Velvet are three cameras on the back. There is a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP depth-sensing camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP camera sitting inside the notch on the Velvet's display. The smartphone has stereo speakers, as well. Juicing up the smartphone is a 4300mAh battery with 15W fast charging and 9W wireless charging. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack among other connectivity options on the LG Velvet.