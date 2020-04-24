LG Velvet with raindrop cameras to launch on May 7

Highlights LG Velvet launch date is May 7.

LG Velvet will have raindrop cameras.

LG Velvet could pack Snapdragon 765G SoC.

LG Velvet is set to launch on May 7, the company has announced via a video teaser. The flagship smartphone from the South Korean company bets big on its new design, which is claimed to be unlike what rival smartphones have. The LG Velvet will come with raindrop cameras, which essentially means a camera design that looks like dripping raindrops, and a 3D Arc Design. LG's upcoming smartphone has been previously leaked, although using different names, to come with a Snapdragon 765G processor and 5G support.

In a video teaser posted by LG Korea on YouTube, the Velvet smartphone will be "unveiled" next month on the 7th. The announced timeline is about one week ahead of what was rumoured about the launch. Since a large number of markets are shut for offline activities, the LG Velvet will debut on online platforms. Over the past few weeks, while some mobile phone companies have chosen to merely announce the phone and ship them possibly after lockdown end, some have initiated online deliveries of their freshly-introduced products in select markets.

LG Velvet will carry a rainbow camera setup, also highlighted in the video teaser posted by the company. The video clip shows coloured raindrops falling on a runway before they align themselves in a vertical, likening to the design of the camera sensors on the LG Velvet. The shift in design could be LG's way to fend off the heavyweights in the industry and grab a larger market share for its smartphone business. LG Velvet will arrive in the place of the G-series, which has helmed the premium smartphone portfolio for the company so far.

Early rumours have suggested LG is packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor on Velvet, meaning there could be 5G support, as well. Since LG reportedly classified its smartphone series, wherein the V-series will sit atop others with the premium-level processors such as the Snapdragon 865, the Velvet series will settle for the slightly less powerful Snapdragon 765G processor. Other speculated specifications of the LG Velvet include an OLED display and a headphone jack. LG could also pack some of the new bells and whistles it has been working on for the LG Velvet.

The LG Velvet will debut 10 am KST on May 7, or 6.30 am IST the same day.