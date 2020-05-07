LG Velvet with Snapdragon 765G SoC, rainbow cameras launched: Price, specifications

Highlights LG Velvet has been officially launched in South Korea.

The LG Velvet is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC.

It is not known if it will debut in India.

LG has formally launched the Velvet smartphone in its home market South Korea. The LG Velvet is the company's first smartphone that has come out of the shadow of the old G-series, in an attempt to entice customers and offer a tough fight to rivals. LG is relying on the sub-premium chipset, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, for the Velvet smartphone while its premium-range V-series smartphones sport Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is a major departure from the company's other smartphones design-wise, which includes the "rainbow camera" that essentially looks like dripping waterdrops.

LG Velvet Price

The LG Velvet costs KRW 899,800, which translates to roughly Rs 55,700 and $735. The smartphone will be available for pre-order starting Friday, May 8 in South Korea via three carriers. The availability of the LG Velvet in the markets outside of the company's home market, including India. A previous report had suggested the Velvet will be focused on Asian markets, which could mean the smartphone could arrive in India.

The colour options of the LG Velvet is Aurora White, Aurora Grey, Illusion Sunset, Aurora Green.

LG Velvet Specifications

For specifications, the LG Velvet comes with a 6.8-inch pOLED with Full-HD+ resolution of 1080x2460 pixels and an aspect ratio 20.5:9. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, along with support for microSD card of up to 2TB. The smartphone has a X52 modem integrated within the chipset for 5G connectivity. LG Velvet supports 5G out of the box on major carriers in South Korea. The LG Velvet runs on Android 10 with the company's skin on top.

There is a setup of three cameras on the back of the LG Velvet - a 48-megapixel main autofocus shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and 5-megapixel depth sensor to produce bokeh effects. The front-facing camera is a 16-megapixel shooter that resides inside the notch on the top of the display. The smartphone comes with support for a stylus that can be used to doodle on screen, much like the Galaxy Note smartphones. The LG Velvet has the IP68 dust and water resistance and MIL-STD 810G certifications for durability. The smartphone also comes with support for LG Dual Screen. The LG Velvet is fuelled by a 4300mAh battery but the company has not said anything about the fast charging capabilities on the smartphone.