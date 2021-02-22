LG W41, W41+, W41 Pro budget smartphones launched in India, prices start at Rs 13,490

Highlights LG has launched three new phones in India under the W41 series.

These three phones have everything in common except for RAM and storage.

The LG W41 series will be available to buy from all leading stores.

LG has launched three new smartphones in India, the W41, W41+, and the W41 Pro. All these phones come under the W41 series. But they are not exactly different phones. The only thing that sets them apart from each other is the RAM and storage configurations while the rest of the specifications are all the same. The LG W41 series brings some notable improvements over the W31 series smartphones that were launched last year in India. These include a bigger battery and a new processor. The new W41 smartphones are meant for budget-end customers where the maximum smartphones from a number of brands are aimed at.

According to LG, the three new W41 series phones have been made in India, and come with "LG's commitment towards meaningful innovation to provide consumers with a stylish and powerful smartphone." LG is throwing in a lot of weight behind the design of the W41 series phones, which looks pleasing to me. The smartphones in the series are made of polycarbonate material but the design makes these phones look premium. Over and above, LG phones come with the Google Assistant button, much like Nokia phones, that allow you to summon the digital voice assistant whenever you want.

LG W41, W41+, and W41 Pro price in India

The LG W41 series starts at Rs 13,490 in India and will be available across all leading stores. LG has not said when the sale will start yet. All three phones in Magic Blue and Laser Blue colours.

LG W41, W41+, and W41 Pro specifications

To remind you, these three phones are the same differentiated by only the RAM and storage space. The W41 comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, the W41+ has 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and finally, the W41 Pro carries 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage inside. All three phones support a microSD card of up to 512GB via a slot. Now, let us talk about the rest of the specifications that are common in all three W41 series phones.

The LG W41 series comes with a 6.55-inch Full Vision display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The screen supports brightness of up to 400 nits, which seems impressive for the phone, at least on paper. There is a punch-hole for the selfie camera on the display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with a 2.3GHz clock speed. The phone runs on Android 10-based software, which is a bit disappointing because Android 11 began rolling out to phones last year.

For photography, the LG W41 series has a 48M AI-enabled quad-camera setup with a supporting a 5MP macro camera, a 2MP depth camera, and an 8MP wide-angle camera. The selfie camera is an 8MP shooter. LG claims the W41 offers slow-motion and time-lapse video, hardware Bokeh, High Dynamic Range (HDR), and a range of twenty-live filters to choose from. There is face unlock and fingerprint sensors available on the phone for biometric security. Backing the LG W41 series is a 5000mAh battery with fast charging, although the company has not said how fast it is. The phone is 9.3mm thick and weighs 201g.