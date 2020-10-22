LG Wing dual-screen phone launch in India expected on October 28

Highlights LG has scheduled an event for October 28 in India.

LG might launch the LG Wing in India at that event.

The LG Wing has a T-shaped dual-screen setup and 64MP camera.

LG is holding an event in India on October 28 where it will possibly launch a new phone. The South Korean company has sent out media invites for the event, but it does not say anything about what will launch. India Today Tech has learnt that LG will launch its dual, rotatable screen phone, Wing in India later this month. The LG Wing debuted a few months back globally as the company took a surprisingly weird approach to how dual-screen phones should look (and work).

The LG Wing has a setup where the bigger screen is superimposed over the smaller one. The displays open horizontally to look like a 'T'. There is a 6.8-inch 1080p pOLED display sitting on top while the smaller one is a 3.9-inch gOLED screen. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which brings 5G support on the phone. But considering LG launched 4G variants for its Velvet, the LG Wing for India could have a different choice of processor that will settle for 4G connectivity, owing to the lack of 5G here.

For photography, the LG Wing has a 64MP main camera, accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP Gimbal motion camera. This gimbal setup proves to be useful, thanks to the Wing's operability. When opened in the shape of 'T', the primary display of the LG Wing will become the viewfinder for the camera while the secondary display, lying below the primary one, shows gimbal controls. For selfies, there is a 32MP pop-up camera, which means you get a full-screen display on the LG Wing.

This dual-screen setup can be used to run apps in an interesting way, such as to facilitate multitasking. You can have the navigation open on the main screen, while the second one will have the in-call experience, music player, and other elements. Another application would be when you are playing a game on the phone on the main display whereas the second one will help to show you a different app that might otherwise block your view on the main screen.

These uses are still not convincing enough but LG has the application for them with Wing. It will be interesting to see how Indian customers see and use this sort of a setup. The LG Wing will launch at the October 28 event, which will begin at 11.30 am.