LG Wing dual screens feature gaming, navigation in new video

LG Wing is going to be an interesting smartphone. A previously leaked video showed how the two screens can be arranged to aid multitasking on the LG Wing. In the video, the primary screen of the LG Wing has the navigation on while the secondary display is on the side, positioned horizontally, and shows music controls and call options. The mechanism that LG Wing would employ for its dual displays was pretty clear with the video but it left us wanting more. Fret not, there is a new video on LG Wing that shows off its gaming skills and how the secondary display finds its role during that.

Folks at Android Authority posted a video of what looks like a gaming session on the LG Wing. The primary display of the Wing is being used for playing the Asphalt 9:Legends game while the secondary screen is displaying a navigation map. It is an interesting setup where two different tasks can be performed at the same time without having to split the screen, much like how it is done on Android devices normally. The primary display has the game running in full-screen mode with the on-screen controls, but there is speculation the secondary display might be able to show some additional controls inside the game. However, I am not sure how feasible those controls will be.

Dual displays have been something LG is truly focused on, especially during the period when its rivals are going berserk over foldable smartphones. LG is trying to master the functionalities a secondary display can offer and may be trying to make them better than how they are on the foldable display in this journey. LG Wing is a serious attempt towards achieving that goal and it looks promising. First, we saw map navigation on the dual screens of the LG Wing and it is time for gaming on the device. Personally, I like how LG Wing is making multitasking look cool, if not actually making it any better than it already is on foldable smartphones such as the Microsoft Surface Duo.

The second display on the LG Wing has a smaller real estate than the primary one's, meaning it can be used for auxiliary actions that you might otherwise navigate to through menu. For now, it simply seems an area where all the hidden menu options and functionalities can exist in a parallel manner. Gaming may have more use cases for the secondary display, however. For example, Fortnite can have all the character-related elements displayed on the second screen or Asphalt showing the racetrack and power-ups on it. Developers can utilise the secondary display variously but LG needs to push them towards making that effort. If the apps do not have options for a secondary display, LG Wing may turn out a failure.

LG Wing is expected to be released sometime in October but there is nothing set in stone as of now. The price of the Wing is also not clear but is clearly going to be an expensive device.