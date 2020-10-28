LG Wing launching in India today and here is everything to know about it

Highlights LG Wing is set to be launched in India later today.

LG Wing was launched globally earlier in the year.

LG Wing comes with a unique design.

LG Wing is set to launch in India today. The T-shaped smartphone from the South Korean giant will counter the likes of Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Motorola Moto Razr because of strange approach to how two screens should work. While most phones have big displays that can fold, the two screens on Wing can swivel. LG is bringing the phone to India right ahead of the Diwali season, which might help the company sweep good sales.

LG Wing launch event begins at 11.30 am today. It will be an online event, so you get to catch up real-time updates on the company's Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels. During the event, the company will announce the price of the LG Wing and the availability details for it. We can expect some accessories to tag along. Our best bet is on the LG Free Tone wireless earbuds, but nothing is confirmed on this part.

For its specifications, the LG Wing comes with a 6.8-inch pOLED 1080p screen on top of the smaller 3.9-inch gOLED screen. Either of the screens can be swivelled to form a T-shape. A lot of apps have been redesigned to offer various solutions that respect that form. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which brings 5G support on the phone. But considering LG launched 4G variants for its Velvet, the LG Wing for India could have a different choice of processor that will settle for 4G connectivity, owing to the lack of 5G here.

In the optics department, LG Wing has a 64MP main camera, accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP Gimbal motion camera. This gimbal setup proves to be useful, thanks to the Wing's operability. When opened in the shape of 'T', the primary display of the LG Wing will become the viewfinder for the camera while the secondary display, lying below the primary one, shows gimbal controls. For selfies, there is a 32MP pop-up camera, which means you get a full-screen display on the LG Wing.