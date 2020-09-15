LG Wing with swivelling dual screens goes official

Highlights LG Wing has two displays, one of them rotates up to 90 degrees to reveal another.

LG Wing is the latest smartphone that dares to change how we perceive and use smartphones today. It was in huge anticipation for some time but it is official now. LG is taking a different approach to how practical smartphones with dual screens can be. It is not the first time that LG has launched a dual-screen device but surely its weirdest. The LG Wing has a display that swivels to reveal another, a part of the Explorer Project that the company had announced a few days back.

The wild-looking LG Wing gives a spin to not just the two displays but also to how various apps and functionalities can work side-by-side on two different platforms. There is a 6.8-inch 1080p OLED panel as the main display that swivels up to 90 degrees to reveal the second 3.9-inch OLED display. LG says this mechanism will enhance productivity on a typical smartphone. It is going as far as giving some handy examples, but a few of them look silly to me.

For instance, LG says the main display can handle real-time navigation while the person is on a call that is displayed on the second display. I am not sure why the call interface needs to be displayed. Normally, the ongoing calls are just cascaded to the background while you can do other stuff on your phone, including navigation. This happens in what LG calls a "Swivel Mode" that, apart from allowing two apps to run together on two screens, also lets you to extend an app from one display to another. But it would require the app to support functionalities in the "Swivel Mode". The two displays can be handled in whatever way you want, so you are not restricted by its ergonomics.

But there are some nifty functionalities the LG Wing has to offer. The second display on the Wing can be used as a gimbal while the first one is used for shooting a video. This setup would be like the "Gimbal Motion Camera" where you have all the gimbal functions on the small display and the camera functions on the main one. LG has listed a number of such use cases, but it is the customer who has to decide which one(s) would actually justify the purchase of LG Wing over a regular smartphone.

All that adventure on Wing is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor that brings 5G support along. This chipset also powers the LG Velvet that launched a few weeks back as the company's overhauled smartphone. Besides, there is 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 4000mAh battery with fast charging, and Android 10 software. At the back, there is a 64-megapixel main camera accompanied by 13-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. LG has gone for a pop-up mechanism for the 32-megapixel selfie camera on the Wing.

A pain point for devices with foldable displays or dual displays is the thickness. LG Wing is 11mm thick, which is considerably thicker than the LG V60 (9mm) that also has an optional dual-screen setup. But it is not as much as thick as the Samsung Galaxy Fold, so that is something LG pulled off well.

LG Wing brings a host of new ways to use a smartphone but this smartphone is not for everyone. The price will, of course, add to that statement but LG has not announced one. It has said the LG Wing will go on sale in the US through Verizon first and AT&T, T-Mobile later. The colour options, price, specifications, and release date will change with different carriers in the US. But neither the price nor the release date is known as yet.