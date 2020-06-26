LG's new TONE Free TWS earbuds can self-sanitise using UV rays

Highlights LG has launched two new truly wireless earbuds under the TONE brand.

One of the TONE Free models comes with self-sanitising charging case.

LG is using its UVnano technology for killing bacteria on earbuds.

LG is taking sanitisation quite seriously, which is why its latest pair of truly wireless earbuds come with a built-in UV disinfectant. The latest TONE Free TWS earbuds, with model numbers HBS-FN4 and HBS-FN6, are equipped with an industry-first self-sanitising charging case. The charging case uses the company's UVnano technology to cleanse the earbuds of any bacteria and other pathogens while charging them. The LG TONE Free TWS earbuds are also an upgrade over the predecessor with a new design and features.

The LG TONE Free earbuds come in Stylish Black and Modern White colours and will be available in European and American markets starting next month. Other regions will get the earbuds later, LG said. The pricing of the earbuds is expected to be announced next month, as well.

The latest UVnano technology by the South Korean company is claimed to kill 99.9 per cent of E. Coli and S. Aureus bacteria from the " non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone ear gel" and the inner mesh on the earbuds, thereby keeping the ears clean from virus. LG is citing some studies that claim earbuds carry and harbour more bacteria than a chopping board of your kitchen can. Only the high-end LG TONE Free HBS-FN6 model comes with a sanitising charging case. This means you will have to spend extra money to use the UVnano technology on the charging case for TONE Free earbuds.

The LG TONE Free truly wireless earbuds are claimed to be powered by the Meridian Audio's Digital Signal Processing technology for sound. The earbuds have Headphone Spatial Processing technology from the audio partner Meridian. "DSP not only recreates a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers, it also delivers vocals with pristine clarity, completely immersing the listener," said LG in a statement.

The TONE Free earbuds have silicone ear tips, which LG claims, can offer a snug fit to offer passive sound isolation. There is also an Ambient Mode on the earbuds to let the user hear the surrounding sounds by pressing a button. LG's latest truly wireless earbuds also come with an IPX4 rating for protection against water splashes, which means you can wear them when working out or running. Both the models also support Voice Command, a feature that lets users summon the digital voice assistant, such as Siri or Google Assistant, on the paired device. There is gesture control for music playback and call functions.

"LG has always striven to deliver better sound to more consumers and with our new TONE Free earbuds we are expanding on our successful partnership with Meridian Audio," said Park Hyung-woo, head of LG Home Entertainment Company's audio and video division. "On top of great sound, TONE Free brings something new to the table that is also very practical."