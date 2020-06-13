Light, the company that built Nokia 9 PureView cameras, quits mobile industry

Highlights Light, the company that developed Nokia 9 PureView cameras, has quit.

In a statement, Light said it has quit the smartphone industry.

Light rose to fame with its 16-lens camera called L16.

If you own Nokia 9 PureView, chances are you went for the penta-camera system on the smartphone that has received appreciations from experts. But guess we may not see the same camera system, if not the design, again. Light, the company that worked with HMD Global on Nokia 9 PureView's five-camera array, has reportedly quit the market.

Light has told Android Authority in a statement that it is "no longer operating in the smartphone industry." This should mean that Light will not collaborate with any OEMs to produce camera technologies, such as the one seen on the Nokia 9 PureView.

Not that HMD Global will not produce smartphones with multi-cameras or it will not optimise their functionalities, but Light's withdrawal from the market will put a stress on it to co-develop the technology.

HMD Global has already confirmed working on the successor to the Nokia 9 PureView, which is likely to be known as Nokia 9.3 PureView. It is said to borrow the same camera-setup from the Nokia 9 PureView but since Light is no longer into the picture, it will be interesting to see how it turns out for the company.

Essentially, Light rose to fame when it launched a modular camera called Light L16 in 2015. The Light L16 had 16 lenses all working together to create an above par image that most smartphones could not. The image was substantially low-grade in comparison with those clicked using DSLR cameras but Light stressed the utility. Sadly, the critics did not second Light and gave it bad ratings, especially citing the exorbitant pricing of $2,000.

Light L16

With Nokia 9 PureView, Light saw some hope and continue to fulfil its vision of revolutionising mobile cameras. It did develop the technology for the Nokia 9 PureView's five cameras that came to receive much positive response. However, that was not enough for HMD Global to attract customers. By the time the Nokia 9 PureView was launched, bigwigs such as Google and Huawei already banked on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to amplify photo quality.

Even though the technology worked wonders for photos clicked on Nokia 9 PureView, it brought almost nothing to the table in terms of productivity. Light's technology allowed cameras to collect data from different sensors to create one detailed photo, but the process was overwhelming for the processor. It took substantial time, long enough for users to miss the window to click a follow-up photo or go for a burst mode. Ultimately, the Nokia 9 PureView failed to impress critics from an overall viewpoint.