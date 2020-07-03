Likee app taken down from Google Play Store, App Store to comply with ban

Highlights Short video platform Like has been taken down from Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Short video platform Like, which was owned by Singapore-based Bigo Technologies, has been taken down from Google Play Store and Apple App Store to comply with the government's order, the company revealed. The company announced that the app will temporarily take down the app. Earlier, Bigo Live, which is also owned by Bigo Technologies was removed from the Play Store and App Store.

Reacting to the ban imposed by the government, Like said in a statement, "The Government of India issued an interim order on 29 June 2020 to block 59 mobile apps, including Likee. We respect the Indian government's order and have temporarily taken off Likee from Google Play and App Store, and have suspended service in India until there is further clarity provided on this matter."

"To obey government instruction, our R&D team worked around the clock to ensure the service shutdown. Likee is under Singapore-based BIGO Technology and we hold utmost priority to the compliance of all local laws as well as the privacy and data security of all our users. We will be working closely with the Indian government under the local legal framework," the statement read.

Like was TikTok's less popular rival in India and the company claimed that it at one point in time was downloaded more than 400 million times in the country.

The 59 Chinese apps that were banned by the government of India have also been removed from the Google Play Store and App Store. TikTok was the first one to get removed from both the platforms soon after it stopped working in India. Post which all the other apps were also delisted from the Play Store and App Store.

The government's decision to ban the Chinese apps came days after the violent clashes between India and China at the Galwan Valley, which claimed the lives of many Indian soldiers. However, said that the reason behind banning the apps was security and privacy issues that were discovered in those apps.